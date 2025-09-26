Cornwall Council’s planning department told the applicant: “Turning first to the proposed gym and art studio. The lower ridge height to demonstrate subservience is appropriate and should be a part of the final designs. This allows the original form of the dwelling to be easily read. I appreciate the intention of using the corrugated metal to reflect the local historic of the area. However, in my opinion using metal for the entire extension could have quite a dominating effect, detracting from the traditional principal elevation of the dwelling. The existing derelict lean-to is constructed of stone - the ground floor of the extension could also be finished in stone to maintain this character, and the new first floor be clad in the metal. I believe that this would lessen the dominance of the extension, whilst still incorporating local history. In addition, I would suggest reducing the depth of the extension so that it does not span nearly the entire width of the eastern elevation of the dwelling.