TEN Cornish voluntary groups have been honoured with nominations for the 2025 King’s Award for Voluntary Service – the highest recognition given to local volunteer organisations in the UK.
The nominees were celebrated at a special reception at County Hall in Truro, hosted by the Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho KCVO OBE, alongside Cornwall Council Chairman Cllr Rob Nolan.
Those put forward this year reflect the rich tapestry of Cornish community life: Active8 Youth Disability, Camborne Trevithick Day CIC, Cornwall Pride, Fathoms Free, Growing Links CIC, KBSK Performing Arts CIC, Lighthouse Community Centre, Torpoint Archives & Heritage Centre, West Cornwall Search & Rescue and Kernow Library of Things CIC.
Each group has already undergone assessment, with the final award recipients to be announced on November 14 – the birthday of His Majesty The King.
Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho praised Cornwall’s enduring spirit of volunteering: “Cornwall has a proud tradition of communities pulling together, and around 32% of our people give their time as volunteers – far higher than the national average.
The King’s Award for Voluntary Service is about celebrating groups that are truly outstanding, who make a real difference to people’s lives. To see so many Cornish organisations nominated is a moment of great pride. Huge congratulations to them all.”
Equivalent to an MBE, the King’s Award is awarded for life. Established in 2002 to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee, the honour was formerly known as the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.
Nominations for the 2026 awards are now open until December 1 with a simple online process requiring support from independent referees.
Colonel Sir Edward added: “We’re looking for groups where volunteers lead the way, setting the highest standards and creating real impact. Cornwall is rich with such organisations, and I encourage more people to put them forward.”
Information for nominators is available online at kavs.dcms.gov.uk/make-a-nomination/about-nominating/
