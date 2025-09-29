Anna Gelderd, MP for South East Cornwall, is calling on schools across the county to take advantage of the funding, which aims to make childcare more affordable and accessible. The scheme would also help parents by cutting out the need for multiple drop-offs and giving children a smoother start to school life.
The appeal follows the rollout of 4,000 extra nursery places across England this month. These places were made possible by an initial £37-million government investment and are already helping to tackle childcare shortages in some of the hardest-pressed areas.
Ms Gelderd said the scheme could make a real difference to families locally, particularly with the cost of childcare often proving to be a major worry for working parents.
“People often speak to me about how difficult childcare costs can be for their families’ finances,” she said. “Providing 30 government-funded hours of childcare means that parents can save up to £7,500 a year.
“I’m calling on schools across Cornwall to join the next wave of nurseries on primary school grounds as part of the next step in ensuring that our children get the best start in life.”
The government has now set aside a further £45-million to grow the scheme, with schools able to bid for up to £150,000 each. The money will go towards creating or expanding 300 “best start” nurseries based on primary school grounds, providing up to 7,000 new places nationally from September 2026.
Priority will be given to schools in areas with limited childcare availability, particularly those serving disadvantaged communities. Ministers say this focus will ensure that support reaches families who need it most, including many across Cornwall.
School-based nurseries are seen as a way of giving children a stable, trusted environment from an early age right through to the end of primary school. They also offer convenience for parents who otherwise face the challenge of juggling nursery and school drop-offs in different locations.
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the changes being introduced this autumn were just the start of wider reforms.
“The change we have delivered for working people this September is just the beginning – through our Plan for Change we’re determined to give more children the best start in life,” she said.
“School-based nurseries offer a nurturing and stable environment for children that carries through into primary and a helping hand for working parents tackling dual drop-off. Delivering more of these – under our Best Start umbrella – means more choice and convenience for parents, and more opportunities to fill the childcare cold spots impacting families most in need of that little extra support.”
With applications now open, schools in Cornwall have the chance to secure funding and play their part in shaping the next wave of nursery provision – one that could ease pressure on parents, help children thrive, and strengthen the community for years to come.
