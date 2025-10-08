A VISIT to the Tamar Valley represented a landmark meeting of two national organisations in a protected landscape for the very first time.
Tamar Valley National Landscape hosted Vanessa Rowlands of National Parks England and Philip Hygate of the National Landscapes Association, on a high profile visit to Calstock that showcased how the Tamar Valley area is delivering for people, place, nature and climate.
Both explored the area with a trip on the solar-powered Calstock ferry with skipper Will Mattos sharing stories of the river and the ferry’s reintroduction through the Tamara Scheme, supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
A guided walk with Pete Thompson, of the Tamar Community Trust, was held in the Calstock Wetlands discussing biodiversity, natural flood solutions and climate resilience, as part of a partnership project led and funded by the Environment Agency.
A tour of Okel Tor Mine with custodian Jon Tully explored the links between heritage restoration and biodiversity, and the role of Defra’s Farming in Protected Landscapes (FiPL) programme, while a visit to Harewood Farm with Jo Tytherleigh showcased the flourishing wildflower meadows, sustainable farming and new land management approaches rounded off with a homemade cream tea using local produce.
Manager of the Tamar Valley National Landscape, Will Darwall, said: “It was an honour to host Vanessa and Philip and to showcase the breadth of work happening here in the Tamar Valley.
“Collaboration across protected landscapes has never been more important, the challenges we face for nature, climate and communities go far beyond boundaries. This visit marks an exciting step towards closer working between National Landscapes, National Parks and National Trails.”
The organisations were created through the National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act 1949 at the end of the Second World War to protect beautiful landscapes, open up public access to nature, and support the nation’s health and wellbeing.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.