Residents living alongside the A38 and North Road in Saltash are raising concerns about the noise from the works on the Saltash tunnel.
One North Road resident compared the nighttime diversion route along New Road to the M25. While the westbound lane through the tunnel is operating as normal, eastbound traffic is following a diversion route from Carkeel roundabout, along the B3271 and North Road to the Tamar bridge.
Locals are also querying the need for the 30mph speed limit on the A38 during the daytime while the overnight works are completed. The A38 from Carkeel to the Saltash tunnel has been restricted to 30mph even outside of the tunnel works between 8pm and 6am.
Julian Mitchell, National Highways tunnel manager, said: “We’ve recently started the first phase of an extensive programme of work to update technology in and around the A38 Saltash Tunnel.
“We appreciate roadworks can be frustrating and impactful, but we’re doing everything we can to minimise disruption and we’re working closely with stakeholders and local communities to minimise any impacts of the work.
“We’re carrying out the work overnight to keep disruption to a minimum, and in the meantime, we thank people for their patience while we carry out this phase of work.
“A 30mph speed restriction is now in place between Carkeel roundabout and the tunnel to ensure the safety of both construction workers and the travelling public.
“The 30mph limit enables us to keep both lanes open during the day while excavation and construction works take place on the carriageway verges.”
The £25-million refurbishment works which began on January 13 is an extensive phased programme to modernise the 37-year-old structure. It represents a generational refurbishment scheme which will see the 20-year old tunnel and traffic control system upgraded in the works which are set to continue through the year.