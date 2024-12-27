SALTASH Town Council are launching a new recruitment campaign to encourage people to find out more about becoming a town councillor.
Local elections are set to be held across the country in the New Year, including Saltash Town Council, which is currently made up of 16 elected councillors, who are divided into three wards - Essa, Tamar and Trematon.
For those who want to learn more about the commitment involved, the Guildhall is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 1pm and again from 2pm to 4pm.
Alternatively, anyone interested can follow the town council on either Facebook or X social media sites for the campaign launch - or pop in to talk to the town clerk, Mrs Sinead Burrows.