HAVING made a heartfelt plea to dog owners to pick up after their animals, Saltash Rugby Club haven’t had quite the response they would have hoped for.
Last week, the Cornish Times reported how officials at the club had asked local dog owners to help tackle a growing problem with pet waste on their playing fields.
Club officials said the issue was not just unpleasant, but also poses a serious health risk to players, particularly children who train and play on their pitches at Moorlands Lane and Chapel Field.
Although many in the local community agreed with the club’s stance, it appears some others may have a different view.
In a post on their official Facebook page, a spokesperson for Saltash Rugby Club wrote: “For some dog owners, hurling their poop bags at our clubhouse door on the rugby pitch side at Moorlands Lane is considered a protest to what is your legal responsibility.
“We ask at this time to please refrain from this action and to use the bins provided around the field. We do have CCTV footage available, so can identify any miscreants.
“Your continued co-operation is appreciated.”