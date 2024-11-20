THE Saltash Foodbank is gearing up for Christmas and asking the local community for help.
Each year the volunteers at the charity work with agencies to identify families and children who are in crisis and need support during the Christmas period. They are looking for donations of non-perishable foodstuffs and Christmas treats in the run up to Christmas to be able to bring a little Christmas sparkle to families and children who otherwise may go without.
Volunteer Foodbank manager Rika Chanter said: “We will be contacting agencies such as Citizens Advice and Christians against Poverty to find out who they are working with currently, that would benefit from a Christmas hamper from us, with a few treats and a small gift for all the people in the household.
“We also ask local schools, health visitors, family workers to give us details too.”
Last year the Foodbank distributed 136 hampers for 119 adults, with gifts and treats to over 200 children. The kind of items they are looking for include tinned ham, jars of pickle and chutney, jam, instant custard sachets and all the Christmas favourites including boxes of chocolates, biscuits, Christmas puddings, even down to Christmas crackers.
Local Saltash Rock Choir has been busy practising, but this hasn’t stopped the group gathering provisions to donate to the Foodbank; the third year in a row. At a recent rehearsal in the town they handed over their Christmas food day donations to help the Foodbank fill their hampers.
Rika said: “We are amazed how generous people are to the Foodbank over the years and these extra few items we receive of Christmas food are allowing us to bring some cheer to those in difficult financial situations. We hope to do over 100 hampers again this year.”
The Pentillie Castle Carols in the courtyard on Tuesday December 10 will be supporting the Foodbank as well as donations coming from the Saltash Tractor Run who have chosen the charity as one of their three charities to support at their event on Saturday December 14.
Rika adds: “We do ask people to donate to us early so we can include their items, ideally by December 13. We already have lots of gifts for those age eight or lower, but need more for teenagers and adults.
“We are grateful to the community for their support in allowing us to do this with their generosity.”
Anyone who would like to donate food, gifts or even Christmas puddings and crackers, can find the Foodbank’s full Christmas shopping list online at saltash.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food
A list of donation points is also included with shops taking in donations for the Foodbank at the local retail parks, as well as Fore Street.