MENHENIOT is set for a day of colour, music and community spirit as the Cherry Fayre returns tomorrow (Saturday, June 21), promising fun for all ages.
The day kicks off at 1:45pm with the carnival parade, led by Samba Kernow and featuring a variety of vibrant entries. Judging starts at 2pm, followed by the parade at 2:15pm – with brief road closures in place as it winds through the village.
Entertainment continues all afternoon with performances by Ebb & Flow Dance (3:30pm), carnival awards (4pm), and live music from Stella Sneyd (4:30pm). Chloe the Clown performs at 5pm, with more music into the evening from Katie Delbridge, PorkChop and Boogie Knights.
For children, there’s a pop-up play village, archery, “soak a scout,” plus a £5 all-afternoon bouncy castle wristband. Face painting is also be available
Food stalls will offer everything from burgers and wraps to pizza, chips, cakes and ice cream, alongside a fully licensed bar and charity surf simulator.
Visitors can also enjoy a classic car display and shop from 27 local stalls. With free and low-cost activities, organisers promise a fantastic family day out full of summer vibes.
