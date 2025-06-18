A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Eddie Farwell, co-founder and retiring CEO of Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW), was held at Exeter Cathedral on Tuesday, June 17.
Eddie died on March 27 at the age of 73, following a diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease. The hundreds in attendance at the service was testament to the impact Eddie had on so many, as well as the legacy he leaves behind.
Among those attending were former colleagues, families who had been supported by CHSW, as well as those from the wider South West community and representatives from across the UK charity sector.
For those who were not able to attend the service in person, a live stream was available ensuring that everyone could pay their respects and celebrate all that Eddie had achieved.
The service was led by Reverend Hilary Kemp and Reverend Canon Cate Edmonds, with music performed by Mousehole Male Voice Choir, folk singers Cara Dillon and Sam Lakeman and La La Choir.
Heartfelt tributes and readings were shared by many including Eddie’s daughter Lizzy Farwell who reflected on her “dear Dad” as someone who she was “so incredibly proud of.” Speaking about the service, Lizzy shared: “To know that he was so loved, admired and respected brings me great comfort.”
Eddie and his late wife Jill founded CHSW in 1991 following their own experience of having to travel from North Devon to Oxford to access hospice care for two of their children, Katie and Tom, who had life-limiting illnesses.
Their vision was for no family in the South West to have to travel more than 90 minutes to reach their nearest hospice and that became a reality when they opened Little Bridge House in Barnstaple in 1995, Charlton Farm in Wraxall in 2007 and Little Harbour in St Austell in 2011.
Phil Morris, incoming CEO at CHSW, said: “I had the honour of meeting Eddie and to hear his story and advice has further deepened my appreciation for the incredible history of the charity. Succeeding Eddie whose vision, dedication, and lived experience shaped CHSW is both humbling and inspiring and I am deeply committed to preserving Eddie and Jill’s legacy.”
At the time that Jill and Eddie had the idea of setting up CHSW Eddie was working full-time for Devon Social Services while Jill was looking after their 3 children at home; Katie and Tom who had both been diagnosed with a rare genetic disease and their youngest daughter Lizzy.
Eddie and Jill spent their spare time travelling around the South West, telling their story and garnering support and donations so they could start to build the region’s first children’s hospice, Little Bridge House.
Jill and Eddie set up CHSW not to benefit their own children but to support the many other families in Devon, Somerset and Cornwall that needed this care and support.
CHSW’s trustees asked Eddie to take over as CEO following Jill’s death in 2004 and he remained at the helm of the charity until just weeks before his death.
The charity supports more than 500 babies, children, young people and their families every year. This support can start from when a diagnosis is made of a life-limiting condition, right through to their bereavement journey.
Phil Morris continued: “As we look to the future, as custodians of CHSW, we are and will continue to work tirelessly to provide care and support to babies, children, young people and their families.”
For more information about how you can support Children’s Hospice South West, visit www.chsw.org.uk
