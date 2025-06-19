MORE than 12.8-million people across the UK tucked into a Ginsters sausage roll in the past year, proving the nation’s love affair with flaky pastry is stronger than ever.
The Callington-based savoury pastry experts revealed that if laid end to end, that number of sausage rolls would stretch halfway to the moon, span the length of Britain nearly three times, or form a pastry tower taller than 21,000 Big Bens.
Ginsters’ new data shows regional favourites emerging, with the Midlands taking top honours as the UK’s biggest sausage roll stronghold – munching over two million rolls. The South of England matched that figure, while Londoners saw a growing appetite with over one million rolls sold.
Yorkshire recorded a 7.1 per cent surge in sales, consuming over one million rolls, while Scotland wasn’t far behind, with more than 850,000 enjoyed.
To mark the occasion, Ginsters – who are part of Samworth Brothers and contributes around £43-million per year to the UK economy, including the local farming community in Cornwall – launched a nationwide search for the UK’s “Ultimate Sausage Roll Superfan”.
Entries ranged from sausage roll tattoos to custom-built snack drawers, but one pastry-loving champion emerged, receiving a year’s supply of rolls and a celebratory delivery.
Sarah Babb, marketing director at Ginsters, said: “We always knew the UK had a soft spot for sausage rolls – but seeing just how many are being picked up, day in and day out, is next level.”
Each roll is made in Callington using 100 per cent British pork and Ginsters’ secret blend of herbs and spices.
Ginsters started baking pasties in 1967, when Cornish dairy farmer, Geoffrey Ginster baked 24 pasties each day in an old egg-packing barn in Callington. In 1977, the Samworth Brothers purchased the brand and today bakes millions of chilled savoury pastries in the Callington bakery every week.
