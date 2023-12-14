On the first day of Christmas my true love said to me...sweep your chimney before use.
This year, Saltash Fire Station will be posting a video on their Facebook page every day leading up to Christmas to deliver a safety message.
The first message, delivered by Crew Manager Lee Russell, is to always have your chimney swept before using it this winter.
A spokesperson from the station said: "Most chimney fires are preventable by having them swept regularly. Removing blockages can also prevent carbon monoxide entering the property."
Additionally, Saltash Fire Station is asking for donations of nappies, baby wipes, baby baths and everything baby related, including clothes, and toys, in good clean condition which will be given to a residential unit which supports and guides young parents towards living independently with their new baby’s.
The station will be open on Saturday, December 16 for donations between 1pm - 4pm.
A spokesperson from the station added: "We are going to deliver your heart felt donations on Friday, December 22, in time to help make their Christmas."