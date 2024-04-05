Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for eight patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 31 was down from 11 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 1,382 people in hospital with Covid as of March 31.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 21% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show six new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to March 29.