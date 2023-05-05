Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 19 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 3 was down from 33 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 26.
Across England there were 4,585 people in hospital with Covid as of May 3, with 124 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 25%.
The figures also show that 25 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to May 1. This was up from 22 in the previous seven days.