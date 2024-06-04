Situated on the estuary of the Fal river, close to the coast, in 1934 a fire destroyed much of the Palladian style, seventeenth-century house. In 1937 it was gifted to the Quakers and two years later became a home for political and religious refugees fleeing persecution from the Nazis. The outbreak of War in 1939 led to the refugee camp's closure. Carclew was requisitioned by the British Army and was used as a camp, firstly for British, then American soldiers, including black soldiers who formed the Quartermaster Railhead Company'.