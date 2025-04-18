A spokesperson for Wadebridge Town Council said: “Wadebridge Town Council is hosting a special bake off to commemorate VE Day 80, celebrating the spirit of wartime resilience through baking.
“During World War II, ingredients were often scarce due to rationing, leading to creative recipes using substitutes like powdered egg, margarine instead of butter, and carrots to sweeten cakes.
“This event will showcase traditional wartime bakes, giving participants a taste of history while honouring those who lived through it. Whether you're an experienced baker or just love a challenge, come and join in this unique tribute to the past.”
The event will take place on May 9. Recipes for the event is available on the Wadebridge Town Council website.