Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 19 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm March 10 to 6am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
• A30, from 7pm March 12 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock Bypass lane closure for Cornwall Council works.
• A30, from 7pm February 27 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fivelanes to Two Bridges lane closure/convoy working for resurfacing, No overnight access to/from Blackhill Quarry, junction 13/03/23 - 20/03/23.
• A30, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas traffic signals and convoy working for signing works.
• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am December 16 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 13 closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 7pm March 13 to 6am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Launceston, Pennygillam, junction exit and entry slip road closures for resurfacing, exit slip road diversion via A30 eastbound to Tavistock Road, junction and return, entry slip road diversion via A30 westbound to Trebursye.
• A30, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Avers junction, Redruth, lane closure for structure inspections.
• A30, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Callywith to Helland convoy works for resurfacing works.
• A38, from 8.30pm March 13 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Dobwalls to Turfdown, near Bodmin, carriageway closures for routine maintenance, diversion via A390, B3269, B3268 and Turfdown Road.
• A30, from 7pm March 15 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Temple convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm March 15 to 6am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Avers junction, Redruth to Tolvaddon lane closure for structure inspections.
• A38, from 8pm March 16 to 5am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 between Tideford and Landrake traffic signals for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm March 20 to 4am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Cannaframe to Bolventor - lane closure for signs maintenance works.
• A30, from 8pm March 20 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carminow Cross (A38) exit slip road closed for drainage works. Diversion via A30 eastbound to Cardinham and return to exit at Callywith.
• A30, from 8pm March 20 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Avers junction, Redruth, lane closure for structure inspections.
• A30, from 7am to 4pm on March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Launceston Bypass lane closure for structure maintenance.
• A30, from 7pm March 23 to 6am March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Pennygillam junction, Launceston to Liftondown carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via Link Road, Hurdon Road and A388.
• A38, from midnight, March 27 to 11pm March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Plymouth to Liskeard used by GWR Railway Replacement Buses for Plymouth to St Austell route.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.