NEW Year’s Day saw travel chaos across Devon and Cornwall as icy conditions cause collisions and closures across the region.
With yellow weather warnings on their way and a chill sweeping its way across the South West, drivers across the area were faced with tricky road conditions on New Year’s Day as ice covered roads.
It comes as the ‘Pembrokeshire Dangler’ weather phenomenon, which brought snow to Cornwall last year, made a return to once again bring a true taste of winter across the area.
The Pembrokeshire Dangler is a distinct, narrow band of heavy showers often comprising of snow, sleet, or rain that forms over the Irish Sea in late autumn and winter, driven by cold northerly winds clashing with warmer, moist air.
This causes a "lurch" and convergence that funnels intense precipitation onto Pembrokeshire, Cornwall, and Devon. This "streamer" or "convergence line" can bring localised, persistent heavy snow or rain for hours, creating significant disruption, as seen in notable events in 2005 and 2025.
With the weather effecting driving conditions, fire crews from Holsworthy and Hatherleigh fire stations were called to assist rescue efforts after a vehicle collided with a bridge.
The incident, which took place in Ashwater on New Year’s Day is believed to have been caused by black ice.
Representing the first ‘shout’ of the year for the fire fighters at Holsworthy Fire Station, after arriving at the scene it transpired that the motorist involved in the incident had managed to free themselves from the vehicle and were being kept warm at a nearby property.
A spokesperson on behalf of Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service’s Holsworthy fire station said: “First shout of 2026 we was mobilised with a crew of 4 to the above area to a vehicle that had collided with a bridge with persons believed to be trapped.
“En route we came across plenty of black ice on the back lanes making progress a little slower. On arrival the occupant was free from the vehicle and keeping warm in a nearby property. One of our crew members attended the driver and checked them over for any injuries prior to arrival of the ambulance service.
“The crew made the vehicle safe and used winching equipment to move the vehicle to a safer place in order to open the road. All other on coming appliances were stood down as not required.”
Meanwhile, fire crews were equally busy in North and South East Cornwall, with multiple accidents requiring the service’s assistance, including those in Launceston, Callington and Bodmin.
A spokesperson from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “Over the course of the morning Cornwall Fire and Rescue service have responded to five road traffic collisions in the eastern end of the county at Callington, Bodmin and Launceston. At the scene firefighters have helped a number of casualties, made vehicles safe and assisted other emergency services.”
With the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for the coming days, residents are being advised take care while travelling.
A spokesperson for the Met Office added: “Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous. Keep yourself and others safe by planning your route, giving yourself extra time for your journey. Check for road closures or delays to public transport and amend plans if necessary. Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy. Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal.
“Not needing to rush, reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.