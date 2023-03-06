Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm February 28 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Callywith to Helland convoy works for resurfacing works.
• A30, from 8pm February 28 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Helland entry and exit slip road closures and westbound, right turn ban for resurfacing works. Eastbound, exit diversion via Cardinham and return westbound to Callywith and Old Callywith Road. Eastbound, entry diversion via Old Callywith road to Callywith, junction to join A30. Westbound, traffic diverted to Callywith and Old Callywith Road.
• A30, from 7pm February 27 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fivelanes to Two Bridges lane closure/convoy working for resurfacing, No overnight access to/from Blackhill Quarry, junction 13/03/23 - 20/03/23.
• A30, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas traffic signals and convoy working for signing works.
• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am December 16 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 7pm March 6 to 6am March 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Carland Cross carriageway closures for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, westbound, diversion via A3058 from Summercourt, A392 and A3075 to Chiverton Cross. Reverse for eastbound.
• A30, from 7pm March 10 to 6am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
• A30, from 7pm March 12 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock Bypass lane closure for Cornwall Council works.
• A38, from 8.30pm March 13 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Dobwalls to Turfdown, near Bodmin, carriageway closures for routine maintenance, diversion via A390, B3269, B3268 and Turfdown Road.
• A30, from 8pm March 20 to 4am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Cannaframe to Bolventor - lane closure for signs maintenance works.
• A30, from 8pm March 20 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carminow Cross (A38) exit slip road closed for drainage works. Diversion via A30 eastbound to Cardinham and return to exit at Callywith.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.