A TRAFFIC enforcement operation in Liskeard on Friday revealed alarming speeding violations on two busy 30mph roads – Greenbank Road and Callington Road – both used by pedestrians and near a local school.
The Cornwall and Plymouth supervisor of the Devon and Cornwall Road Safety team monitored traffic speeds as part of a crackdown on dangerous driving in the area.
A spokesperson said: “The local residents were overwhelmingly supportive and pleased to see us. Many people stopped for a chat and suggested other locations for us to visit.
“What was not so heart-warming were the six drivers who thought it was OK to travel at speeds of up to 49mph along these roads, putting more vulnerable road users in danger. They will all be hearing from us in the very near future.”
