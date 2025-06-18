IN a major step toward tackling health inequality, a new series of educational films in British Sign Language (BSL) has been launched in Cornwall to help deaf and hard-of-hearing people better understand and manage diabetes.
The initiative, driven by NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board (ICB) in collaboration with Diabetes UK and Hearing Loss Cornwall, aims to improve access to vital health information for the estimated one in five people in the region who are deaf or have some degree of hearing loss.
The need for the project is clear: around 48,000 people in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly are living with diabetes, with a further 29,000 diagnosed with prediabetes. Yet many deaf people face serious barriers to accessing the information and support they need to manage the condition effectively.
The newly-released BSL films - co-produced with deaf community members - were premiered at the Regal Cinema in Redruth in front of an audience of healthcare professionals and local deaf residents. They will now be distributed nationally for use by Diabetes UK and the NHS to support deaf patients across the country.
Dr Chris Reid, Chief Medical Officer at the ICB, said the project is part of a wider effort to rethink how healthcare is delivered. He said: “Access to health information should not depend on your ability to hear. By creating these BSL films, we are breaking down long-standing barriers and ensuring that deaf people are not left behind in understanding or managing their diabetes. This is about fairness and about delivering healthcare that truly works for everyone.”
The project follows feedback from the local deaf community, many of whom said they struggled with written information and had little access to workshops or resources tailored to their communication needs. A pilot BSL course earlier this year proved the demand was real – and growing.
Clare Greenwood, Executive Officer of Hearing Loss Cornwall, praised the ICB for engaging directly with the deaf community, saying: “We were delighted to have the ICB present the NHS 10-Year Plan for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly directly to the deaf community – an invaluable opportunity for us to share our voices, concerns and vital insights.
“One of the most important takeaways was that deaf BSL users often face significant challenges with written information and accessing online workshops and support. This served as a springboard for immediate and positive action – especially around the topic of diabetes and its associated health challenges.
“I’m thrilled that conversations with Diabetes UK were so positive, and that the challenges faced by deaf people and people with hearing loss were genuinely recognised. It has also been a pleasure to work alongside our Cornish partners, whose collaborative and insightful approach gives me real confidence that we’re moving toward better outcomes for deaf people across all services.”
The films will now serve as a key BSL resource across Cornwall and beyond, with the ICB continuing to work with people living with diabetes to shape more inclusive services for the future.
