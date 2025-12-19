At the time of the case, Sarah Clarke KC, on behalf of Devon and Cornwall Police told the court that £180,000 in funds deposited with Aston Martin originally came from a Coinbase cryptocurrency account. This held multiple cryptocurrencies purchased with funds derived from the Tate brothers’ business activities. No tax or VAT had ever been paid on these funds, which had been laundered through the bank accounts that were the subject of the previous applications, the court heard.