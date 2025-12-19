MONEY seized from renowned social media influencer Andrew Tate is set to be redistributed in an effort to support projects tackling violence against women and girls.
A year on from seizing almost £2.9-million in assets from Andrew and his brother Tristan, Devon and Cornwall Police is seeking to invest money in projects to support action on violence against women and girls.
In December 2024, Devon and Cornwall Police was successful in a civil forfeiture order against the Tate brothers which saw in excess of £2.9-million in assets and costs seized.
The order was granted after the force was successful in proving the brothers had both cheated the revenue and laundered money through bank accounts which were based in Devon.
The investigation focused on substantial earnings accrued between 2014 and 2022, during which time Westminster Magistrates Court heard no tax or VAT was paid on those funds.
At the time of the case, Sarah Clarke KC, on behalf of Devon and Cornwall Police told the court that £180,000 in funds deposited with Aston Martin originally came from a Coinbase cryptocurrency account. This held multiple cryptocurrencies purchased with funds derived from the Tate brothers’ business activities. No tax or VAT had ever been paid on these funds, which had been laundered through the bank accounts that were the subject of the previous applications, the court heard.
Both the Tates also sought to hide the true nature of their funds by paying money through ‘front’ accounts. That represented criminal activity, and those earnings become proceeds of crime as a result.
Following the landmark ruling, residents across the region are set to benefit, after more than £1-million of the seized funds has been returned to the force to spend locally.
The force has expressed its plans to put the money towards projects tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG)
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Our work to seize the money from the Tate brothers was diligent and showed our commitment to not allowing criminality to operate in Devon and Cornwall.
“While a sum of the seized money has been returned to the treasury, a significant sum has come back to the force locally to reinvest.
“We have decided this money will be reinvested into projects which focus on our commitment to battle violence against women and girls and support our newly launched VAWG reduction strategy.”
The spokesperson added: “A panel has been established to identify projects and initiatives in support of our communities.
“Throughout the coming months we intend to show our communities how these funds can make a difference and support our communities in taking a stand against those perpetrating abuse and putting those funds at the heart of victim support.”
