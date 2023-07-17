Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 19 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm July 13 to 5am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Hayle traffic lights for manhole renewal on behalf of Lumen Technologies.
• A30, from midnight, April 2 to 11pm October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth used by GWR Railway Replacement Buses on St Erth to St Ives route.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm July 17 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Innis Downs lane closure for drainage survey.
• A30, from 7pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Launceston to Two Bridges lane closures for pavement surveys.
• A30, from 7pm July 17 to 6am July 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Carland Cross carriageway closures for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. No access to the westbound, A30 west of Mitchell, westbound, diversion via A3058 from Summercourt, A392 and A3075 to Chiverton Cross. Reverse for eastbound.
• A30, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Kennards House entry slip road closure for pavement surveys, diversion east to Pennygillam exit and return.
• A38, from 8pm July 17 to 5am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Lower Clicker lane closures for electrical works.
• A30, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Treburseye exit slip road closure for pavement surveys, diversion to Kennards House exit and return via E Park.
• A38, from 8pm July 17 to 5am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker exit slip road closure for electrical works, diversion east to Trerulefoot Rbt and return.
• A30, from 7pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Launceston to Kennards House carriageway closure for pavement surveys, diversion via E Park, Tregadillett to Kennards House, Convoy Working from Kennards House to Two Bridges.
• A30, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrer to Avers, lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Kennards House to Two Bridges Lane closures for pavement surveys.
• A30, from 7pm July 20 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Kennards House to Two Bridges Lane closures for pavement surveys.
• A30, from 8pm July 20 to 5am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tolvaddon entry slip road closure for electrical work, diversion eastbound to Avers and return.
• A30, from 8pm July 20 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth to Cannons Town traffic lights for electrical works.
• A30, from 8pm July 21 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Launceston to Lifton, lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carminow exit slip closed for drainage works. Diversion via Cardinham, Callywith, Launceston Road and A38.
• A38, from 8pm July 31 to 4am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Carminow to Turfdown two-way signals for drainage.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.