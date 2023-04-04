Drivers in and around Cornwall will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am December 16 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A38, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Island Shop to Trerulefoot - Convoy Working for White Lining/Road Markings.
• A38, from 8pm April 5 to 4am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 between Tideford and Landrake traffic signals for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm April 11 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Treswithian to Tolvaddon closed for general maintenance works. Diversion via B3047.
• A30, from 7pm April 17 to 6am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers junction, Redruth exit slip lane closures for Cornwall Council maintenance works.
• A38, from 7.30pm April 17 to 6am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel carriageway closures for maintenance works. , diversion via B3271.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.