Road closures: dozens of for Cornwall drivers this week
Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 25 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm July 4 2022 to 6am July 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Zelah exit slip road closure for improvement scheme, diversion via Henver, junction .
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to midnight, December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
And a further 22 closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 7pm October 31 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound and westbound, Bodmin Bypass between Callywith and Four Winds lane closures for surveys, No access to/from Helland junction on the A30 westbound.
• A30, from 7pm October 31 to 5am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound and westbound, Loggans Moor to Treswithian closed for maintenance works. Diversion via minor road through Roseworthy and Connor Downs.
• A30, from 8pm October 31 to 4am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Pennygillam lane closure for carriageway resurfacing works.
• A30, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Trebursye to Launceston convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm October 31 to 5am November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Highgate exit slip road closed for patching works. Diversion via A30 eastbound to Victoria junction, to turn and return westbound. Early warning signs to advise traffic to exit at the prior, junction (Fraddon).
• A30, from 9pm October 31 to 6am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Trebursye entry slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via E Park Road to Kennards House.
• A30, from 8pm November 2 to 5am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound and westbound, St Erth to Loggans Moor Roundabout closed for drainage works. Diversion via B3301.
• A30, from 8pm November 3 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Launceston, Pennygillam, junction exit slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A30 eastbound to Tavistock Road, junction and return.
• A38, from 7pm November 4 to 6am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Moorswater to Menheniot lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 8pm November 4 to 6am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Launceston, Pennygillam, junction entry slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A30 westbound to Trebursye.
• A30, from 8pm November 4 to 5am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound and westbound, Eastern Green Roundabout to Newtown Roundabout closed for drainage works. Diversion via Long Rock Road.
• A30, from 7am November 7 to 6pm November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound and westbound, Bodmin Bypass between Callywith and Four Winds lane closures for surveys.
• A30, from 7pm November 7 to 6am November 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Carland Cross carriageway closures for routine maintenance. , westbound, diversion via A3058 from Summercourt, A392 and A3075, reverse for eastbound.
• A30, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Launceston, Tavistock Road exit slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via Pennygillam junction.
• A30, from 8pm November 8 to 6am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Pennygillam junction, Launceston to Liftondown carriageway closures for resurfacing, diversion via Link Road, Hurdon Road and A388.
• A38, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dobwalls to Trerulefoot mobile lane closures for safety barrier inspections.
• A30, from 7pm November 14 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Temple Tor to Bolventor lane closures and gap closure at Warleggan River for barrier repair, diversion to next, junction and return.
• A30, from 7pm November 14 to 5am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St. Erth to Newtown traffic lights installed by Openreach for cabling works.
• A30, from 7pm November 14 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Innis Downs to Carminow Cross lane closure for statutory undertaker works.
• A30, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tavistock Road junction, Launceston to Liftondown carriageway closures for resurfacing, diversion via A388.
• A38, from 8pm November 14 to 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Trerulefoot to Carkeel convoy working for road marking.
• A38, from 8.30pm November 14 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Dobwalls to Turfdown, near Bodmin, closed for routine maintenance, diversion via A390, B3269, B3268 and Turfdown Road.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.