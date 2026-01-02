A GLOBAL firm has teamed up with Cornwall College to boost the education of students learning about the latest heating, cooling and refrigeration technologies.
The collaboration between Daikin and the college campus in St Austell will help learners at all stages to build expertise in a fast-moving sector.
“This partnership gives our learners direct access to technologies that define current industry practice,” said Darren Reski, from the college which offers engineering and motor vehicle courses, apprenticeships and professional training designed with employers.
Darren continued: “It strengthens our offer across full-time courses, adult training and apprenticeships, helping people progress into engineering careers or develop skills they already use in the workplace.”
Martyn Ford, from Daikin, said: “Daikin Airconditioning UK Ltd are proud to partner with Cornwall College St Austell.
“This state-of-the-art facility will be crucial to the development of apprentices in Cornwall, enabling them to have the skills and knowledge to design, install and maintain Daikin air source heat pumps.
“The facility will be a huge asset to Cornwall offering existing local heating and electrical contractors the opportunity to upskill and train on future new green technology.”
A college spokesperson said: “The collaboration underlines a shared focus on sustainability, innovation and growth, strengthening the region’s capacity to meet future industry demand. It also reflects the college’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards in technical education following the Cornwall College Group’s Ofsted outstanding rating.
“Working with Daikin will expand opportunities for individuals and local businesses, supporting a workforce that is adapting to new sustainable technologies.
“The partnership reinforces the college’s role as a centre for technical excellence, supported by major investment in campus redevelopment.”
The campus in St Austell is undergoing a huge redevelopment to create modern, industry-standard facilities that support the Cornwall College Group’s commitment to high-quality technical and professional education.
