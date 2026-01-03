A TRAPPED horse has been rescued at night in freezing conditions from a pond on high ground in Cornwall.
The 22-year-old animal was stuck in 3ft deep water and mud at Carbis Moor, in the Clay Country near St Austell.
Two Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service crews attended the incident at just after 7pm on Friday, January 2.
One crew was from St Austell and the other was a specialist line rescue crew from Tolvaddon.
The rescue crews cleared vegetation and undergrowth from around the bank of the pond and then used a winch to save the horse which was placed into the care of its owner and a vet.
The crews were at the scene for some time after the incident, cleaning and packing up equipment.
