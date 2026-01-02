SALTASH Studios Cinema is shining a spotlight on the South West this January with a trio of film screenings that celebrate strong local connections, regional storytelling and community filmmaking.
The programme begins on Friday, January 17 with the award-winning documentary The Lost Boys of Carbis Bay (12A). The screening will be followed by a Q&A session with director Dan Simpkins and various members of the Carbis Bay crew.
Filmed over two years, the deeply personal documentary explores community, friendship and the often-unspoken challenges surrounding men’s mental health.
Featuring rare and striking footage of Cornwall’s subterranean landscapes, the film highlights the power of camaraderie, shared struggle and the human need to belong.
On Friday, January 23, audiences can enjoy drama The Roses (15), starring Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch. Filmed just across the Tamar in Salcombe and surrounding parts of South Devon, the film tells the story of a seemingly perfect couple whose relationship begins to unravel as career fortunes dramatically reverse.
The month concludes on Friday, January 30 with Cornwall Film Festival’s The Best of the West, a showcase of award-winning short films made by filmmakers from across the South West. The evening will include Poll Pri by Kernow King comedian Edward Rowe, alongside Cornish-language films and locally produced documentaries.
Tickets are priced at £8 or £7 for adults, with under-16s paying just £4, and are available via the Saltash Studios website. The cinema is a community-run, not-for-profit venture bringing films back to the heart of Saltash for the first time since the town’s last cinema closed in 1961.
Housed in a restored former Barclays Bank, Saltash Studios Cinema offers 4K projection, Dolby Surround Sound, a licensed bar and seating for 60. Organisers are also inviting volunteers and film suggestions from the public as the venue continues to grow.
