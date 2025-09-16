Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 32 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 8pm September 8 to 6am September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Tideford to Landrake - convoy working for carriageway resurfacing works.
• A38, from 8pm August 11 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 7pm August 18 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 8pm September 8 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Twelvewoods Roundabout to Turfdown Roundabout carriageway closed for resurfacing, diversion via A390, B3269, B3268 and Turfdown Road. HGV diversion via A30 and A388.
• A38, from 6am January 14 2025 to 6am January 2 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
And a further 26 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple Tor exit and entry slip roads closed for white lining, diversion for exit slip road eastbound to Bolventor and return, diversion for entry slip road westbound to Preeze Cross and return.
• A30, from 8pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Redruth - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm September 15 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Innis Down exit slip road closed for signage works. Diversion via A30 eastbound to Carminnow Cross and return to exit.
• A30, from 7pm September 16 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tolvaddon to Treswithian carriageway closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A3047 through Camborne.
• A38, from 7pm September 16 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Clicker to Liskeard lane closure and convoy for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works.
• A30, from 7pm September 16 to 6am September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Avers carriageway closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A3047.
• A30, from 7pm September 17 to 6am September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth roundabout Inner ring management for Horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm September 17 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Stoketon Cross - three-Way traffic lights for construction of new roundabout and housing development scheme.
• A30, from 8pm September 17 to 6am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Innis Down exit slip road closed for signage works. Diversion via A30 westbound to Victoria and return to exit.
• A30, from 7pm September 18 to 6am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Treswithian to Loggans Moor roundabout lane closure for Horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm September 19 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Stoketon Cross - carriageway closure for construction of new roundabout and housing development scheme, eastbound, diversion - Stoketon Cross, A388 to Hatt roundabout, return southbound to Carkeel roundabout to rejoin A38, westbound, diversion - As above in reverse, For Broad lane closure - Use the Trematon to Stoketon local road and then follow above diversions, For B3271 closure - Burrington road, B3271 and follow above diversions.
• A30, from 7pm September 19 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Loggans Moor roundabout to Treswithian lane closure for Horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm September 19 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Callywith to Innis Down lane closure for signage works.
• A38, from 9pm September 19 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Liskeard Road, traffic lights for installation of new average speed cameras.
• A38, from 6am September 20 2025 to 8pm February 20 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Stoketon Cross - narrow lanes for construction of new roundabout and housing development scheme.
• A38, from 7.30pm September 22 to 4am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Stoketon to Trerulefoot - two-way signals for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm September 23 to 6am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Lanivet to Bodmin lane closure for Horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm September 24 to 6am September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin to Lanivet lane closure for Horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm September 25 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tolvaddon to Treswithian carriageway closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A3047 through Camborne.
• A30, from 7pm September 25 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Temple to Bodmin lane closure for Horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Plusha to Trewint lane closure for Horticultural works.
• A30, from 9.30am September 29 to 4pm October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Highgate Hill Roundabout exit slips - lane closures for Cornwall Council works.
• A30, from 7pm September 29 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Longrock to Chy-An-Mor Rbt, lane closures for Cornwall Council works.
• A30, from 7pm September 29 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Plusha to Two Bridges lane closure for Horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm September 29 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Chiverton to Scorrier - lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm September 29 to 6am October 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Scorrier to Chiverton - carriageway closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via B3277.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.