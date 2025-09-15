MORE opportunities are opening up for students wishing to stay in Cornwall to study for a degree.
In boost for higher education in the county, Cornwall College Group has been granted full bachelor’s degree awarding powers by the Office for Students.
From next May, the college will be able to design and deliver its own degrees, extending its current foundation degree awarding powers. This new status allows the college to build programmes that are employer-led, industry-aligned and directly tailored to the needs of local communities and businesses.
An Office for Students assessment highlighted the college’s “sound academic governance and management structures”, strong student partnership and “particularly impressive” performance review process for staff.
Dr Jennie Jordan, college head of higher education, called the development “an exciting milestone for higher education in Cornwall”.
She said: “Achieving full degree awarding powers marks a major step forward. It means we can create high-quality, career-focused degrees that directly respond to the skills needed now and in the future across Cornwall’s industries.
“This opens up incredible opportunities for people in Cornwall to access higher education locally, gain qualifications aligned with real career pathways and contribute to the growth and success of our region.”
College executive principal Mark Wardle described the move as “a landmark moment”.
He said: “These powers allow us to expand our higher education offer in sectors critical to Cornwall’s economy – from engineering and marine to digital and green skills – and to play a greater role in driving productivity and prosperity across the region.”
Cornwall College Group is the largest education and training provider in the South West, with campuses across Cornwall and Devon.
The group delivers further education, apprenticeships and higher education through Cornwall College University Centre with campuses at Newquay, the Eden Project, Camborne, Duchy College and Falmouth Marine School.
