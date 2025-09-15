PEOPLE are being invited to have a say about the future of St Austell Bay.
Cornwall Wildlife Trust is running an online consultation as it prepares its St Austell Bay Charter of the Sea.
The trust wants to receive the views of people who live or work around the bay. Their input will help shape the new community-led charter that aims to represent local voices and guide future decisions about the waters.
The consultation can be found at https://buff.ly/RId5uR2
The trust describes the charter as a new plan of action to promote nature recovery in the local marine environment. It will include marine conservation priorities; current actions and community projects; and what resources and capacities there are in the local community.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.