Cornwall’s only dedicated residential drug and alcohol treatment centre, Bosence, has marked its 30th anniversary with two days of celebrations at its site near Townshend. The events brought together civic leaders, MPs, and local partners on day one, followed by a powerful celebration of recovery on day two.
The event was opened by the Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, Colonel Edward Bolitho, who has been president of the charity for the past 10 years.
Guests included Andrew George MP (Liberal Democrat, St Ives), who was involved in Bosence’s early days, and Perran Moon MP (Labour, Camborne, Pool and Redruth), who has championed Bosence in Parliament, raising its work during Prime Minister’s Questions. The mayor of Hayle, Councillor Jeremy Martin, also attended, alongside commissioners, sector workers and business leaders keen to learn more about Bosence’s role in Cornwall’s drug and alcohol treatment system as the charity shared their vision for the future and their ambitious plans for growth.
Chief executive Kate Prosser said: “For 30 years, Bosence has been a place where people can find hope and rebuild their lives. Addiction touches every family and every community in some way, and it should never be hidden in shame. The need for our services is growing and we have a duty to respond for the people of Cornwall and beyond.”
Bosence has come a long way since opening its doors to the first resident in 1995. What began with just a handful of people staying for up to 18 months now supports more than 450 people each year.
The organisation is now planning to expand its facilities to increase capacity and create a modern centre of excellence for addiction treatment in Cornwall. The vision is to ensure more people can access support when they need it, while creating more skilled jobs and training opportunities for local people.
