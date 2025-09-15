From offering a safe space to those who needed it most, to guiding teenagers through difficult times, Andy’s work at Livewire Youth Music has left a legacy few could match.
Now, after 35 years of tireless dedication, Andy is making changes – not stepping away – but instead sharing responsibilities to ensure the project thrives well into the future.
Livewire, located on Saltash’s waterside, has always been more than a youth project. For many, it has been a lifeline. Music has provided young people with an outlet for creativity, confidence, and healing – and Andy has been at the heart of it, raising millions in funding and mentoring generations who credit the charity with transforming their lives.
But age and health are catching up. Alongside his commitment to Livewire, Andy also cares for his wife Julie, herself a much-loved youth worker who has stepped back after 20 years to take on the role of office manager.
To secure Livewire’s future, Andy has brought in Joe Day, 27, as an apprentice youth work lead.
“I have been saying for years I am getting old,” said Andy. “A few years ago I was talking to the trustees and saying we have to think about the future. Whilst I have zero intention of retiring, this year it has become more and more pressing to look ahead.
“Initially, I wasn’t sure how we looked at the whole succession thing. Then Joe, an ex-member got involved with some volunteering and the penny dropped. He’s a young person I’ve known since he was 13, and I’ve supported him all the way through.
“With him coming back in, I thought this could be the person to work alongside. Not only will he get his youth work qualification, but he’s a musician, he know how the support works here, and he’s been through it.
“I won’t lie, it’s a bit daunting. When you have held a baby for 35 years like I have, it’s quite scary the thought of letting it go. However, I know I have to. When talking to Joe in the early stages, he said he was nervous about it all, but I said ‘good’ because if he wasn’t, then I’d be nervous too.
“Now, I’ve got to let him understand every aspect of Livewire because there are a lot of aspects to learn. Whether that’s how we do effective fundraising, the role we play within the community, especially the young people we deal with, or me just learning to delegate a bit more, it’s going to be a lot to take on board.
“Already though, I can see the benefits he is going to bring. Just his understanding of IT and things like that, it’s going to make a huge difference.
“This is just the beginning of a new chapter. Livewire is a family. I’m not going anywhere, but it’s time to share the load.”
