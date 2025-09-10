KEITH James returns to the Calstock’s Old Chapel with The Song of Nick Drake on Saturday, February 28 2026.
Nick Drake is one of the most revered and loved of all this country’s acoustic singer-songwriters. He has given us timeless songs that shed all the tears of life within their fragile yet perfect lines.
He recorded three cherished albums between 1969 and 1972 but was almost entirely unknown in his day. After his tragic death in 1974 aged only 26 his music almost disappeared into obscurity.
Now, thanks to a massive resurgence of interest and a worldwide re-evaluation of his unique music, Nick has become a national treasure. Several meticulously compiled biographies look at every aspect of Nick’s life and music, throwing light on many shadowy corners of mystery and supposition.
Two decades have now passed since singer/guitarist Keith James first astonished the whole country with his stunningly beautiful series of concerts.
He was the first artist ever to bring these intriguing songs to theatres and arts venues across the UK, and remains to this day, the foremost artist devoted to performing Nick’s music in its pure live acoustic form.
Over the past 20 years, Keith has performed over 1,000 highly acclaimed concerts in venues across the UK, Ireland, Holland, France, Italy and Spain including all of Nick’s schools and colleges – even Glastonbury Festival.
Keith will be joined on the night by flautist Richie Cotterill. Unusually tuned acoustic guitars, together with flutes played by Richie Cotterill, will be at the South-East Cornwall venue will begin at 7.30pm.
“Musicians brave enough to play the music they really believe in. Keith James is one of these,” said Bob Harris OBE.
To book tickets to the Calstock performance, visit: calstockarts.org/event/february-28th-the-songs-if-nick-drake-keith-james-with-ritchie-cotterill/
