The hour-long “Cyber Choices” programme, coordinated nationally by the National Crime Agency (NCA), is designed to educate students about both legal and illegal cyber activity. It encourages young people to develop their computer skills for legitimate purposes while raising awareness of offences under the Computer Misuse Act.
Officers from the Cyber Prevention team will be visiting schools across the two counties to deliver the sessions. Schools interested in hosting a visit are encouraged to contact the police at [email protected].
Detective Constable Tamsyn May, from the Digital Capabilities Unit, said the initiative is about supporting young people to make informed decisions online.
“Whilst young people who are interested in the cyber industry need to be encouraged to develop their skills and curiosity, it’s important we educate them on key topics,” she said. “We do this so they can make safe informed choices when using technology to help prevent them from becoming involved in cybercrime. This work is all about building positive relationships and sharing knowledge.”
The programme is suitable for any student under the age of 18, with content tailored to the specific age group. It is aimed at those with a particular interest in cyber careers, rather than general online safety, which would require a separate course.
Cyber Choices focuses on raising awareness of cyber-dependent crime – offences that rely on computers or networks, such as hacking or spreading viruses, where technology serves as both the tool and the target.
By equipping young people with knowledge of both the opportunities and risks of the digital world, the initiative aims to encourage safe, responsible use of technology while inspiring the next generation of cyber professionals.
