THE principal of Truro and Penwith College is retiring from his role, concluding a 41-year career in education and two decades of service to the college.
During his time at Truro and Penwith, Martin Tucker helped to shape the college’s growth and reputation, from leading the merger of the Truro and Penwith campuses in 2008 to guiding the institution through the challenges of the pandemic.
Reflecting on his retirement, Martin said: “I have been very fortunate to work alongside so many amazing people whose expertise, professionalism, and dedication reflect the very best of the college sector. I have learned so much from observing and listening to others, including the students it has been my privilege to teach and engage with. They have kept me true to my values and given me countless wonderful experiences throughout my 41 years.
“I am deeply grateful for the opportunities afforded to me by Truro and Penwith College, and it has been an incredible honour to lead such an exceptional institution. I wish everyone connected with the College every success in the years ahead and step away knowing it remains central to Cornwall’s economic and social prosperity.”
As principal since 2020, Martin has led a period of sustained achievement for students. He has also championed new developments, including the creation of professional sport facilities, the opening of the STEM & Health Skills Centre in Bodmin, and the South West Institute of Technology building at Truro College, widening opportunities for young people and adults across Cornwall.
Robert Townsend, chair of governors, acknowledged the contribution Martin had made: “He came into the principal’s post just as Covid arrived and successfully steered the College through the unknowns and uncertainty of the pandemic. More recently, he has completed a significant restructure of staffing and finances, putting the College in a robust position for the future.”
For the chair, however, Martin’s greatest legacy lies with the people whose lives he has influenced: “I think his biggest achievement has been overseeing the education and development of so many Cornish students over those 40 years, giving them a fantastic start in life. Above all, he is a kind and supportive colleague, and it has been a pleasure to have worked with him.”
The process to appoint a new principal is already under way to ensure a smooth transition and to build on the College’s successes.
As he prepares to step down at Easter 2026, Martin will continue to lead the college until his retirement.
