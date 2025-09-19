A MOTORCYCLIST from Newquay was airlifted to hospital after sustaining serious life-changing injuries after being involved in a collision in Padstow.
The 18-year-old male, who was riding a grey Benelli motorcycle, was injured following a collision with a white Hyundai saloon on the A389 outside The Retreats, Padstow Holiday Park called on Thursday, September 18 at around 5.15pm.
The motorcyclist was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth. The female car driver was uninjured.
Roads policing officers closed the road for investigative work at the scene until around 8.45pm.
They are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and appealing for any witnesses or any driver with dashcam footage to contact them.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage after a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a collision.”
People can submit information through the Devon and Cornwall website or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 572 of 18/09/25.
