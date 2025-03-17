Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 30 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 10 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 4am March 16 to 6am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Trewint to Fivelanes 24hr lane closure preventing access to right hand turn for Plusha for barrier works.
• A30, from 4am March 16 to 6am March 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Polyphant to Fivelanes 24hr lane closure preventing access to right hand for Plusha for barrier works.
• A30, from 8pm March 3 to 6am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carland Cross exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion for Truro traffic via A30 eastbound to Mitchell and return, diversion for Newquay traffic via A30, A3076, A3058.
• A30, from 7pm November 10 2024 to midnight, March 31 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Plusha - no access to right hand lane exit slip road.
• A30, from 11pm January 19 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Carland to Chiverton - 24hr lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 9am March 3 to 5pm April 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): B3288 (Old A30) both directions Carland to Boxheater carriageway closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion westbound, via A3076, A3058, A392, A3075, B3285 and return to B3288 (old A30) eastbound, diversion the same but in reverse.
• A38, from 7pm January 13 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 8pm February 25 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 6am January 14 to 8pm September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
And a further 20 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm March 17 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Tideford to Trerulefoot, lane closure for carriageway repairs.
• A38, from 8pm March 17 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Island Shop entry slip closed for Horticultural works, diversion via, A390 north, B3254 west and rejoin at Moorswater.
• A38, from 8.30pm March 17 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Twelvewoods to Turfdown carriageway closed for routine maintenance, westbound, diversion via A390, B3269, B3268 and Turfdown Road. Reverse for eastbound, light vehicles, 18T weight restriction on eastbound, A390 at Lostwithiel.
• A38, from 7pm March 18 to 6am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Island Shop entry slip road closure for verge works, diversion via A390, B3254 and Moorswater.
• A38, from 8pm March 18 to 6am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Tideford to Landrake multi way signals for electrical works.
• A38, from 7pm March 19 to 6am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Liskeard to Dobwalls, lane closure for carriageway repairs.
• A30, from 8pm March 19 to 6am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Avers exit slip road closed for horticultural works. Diversion via A30 eastbound to Chiverton Cross and return to exit.
• A30, from 7pm March 20 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers junction, Redruth exit slip lane closures for Cornwall Council maintenance works.
• A38, from 7pm March 20 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Latchbrook to Landrake - two-way signals and lane closure for drainage works.
• A38, from 8pm March 20 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Island Shop exit and entry slip roads closed for Cornwall Council works. Exit slip diversion via A38 westbound to Twelvewoods Roundabout and return to exit. Entry slip diversion via A38 eastbound to Trerulefoot Roundabout and return.
• A30, from 8pm March 21 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth Rbt to Canon's Town, Multiway traffic lights for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm March 22 to 6am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Trewint to Fivelanes carriageway closure between the slips, for barrier works, diversion via the Trewint exit slip and Fivelanes entry slip to rejoin A30.
• A30, from 8pm March 22 to 6am March 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 Both Directions Notter Bridge to Liskeard Road carriageway closure for horticulture works, diversion for eastbound- westbound to Liskeard, A390, A388 to Carkeel, west to Liskeard Road, diversion for westbound- East to Carkeel, A388, A390 to Liskeard, HGV diversions, eastbound, - A38 to Bodmin, A30 eastbound to Tavistock Road, A388 south to Carkeel, westbound, - A388 north to Launceston, A30 West to Bodmin, A38 eastbound to Notter Bridge.
• A30, from 7pm March 24 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Carminow Cross roundabout lane closure to facilitate Cornwall Council closure of the A38 local authority network. Includes diversion on the A30 from Carminow Cross to Innis Downs junction.
• A30, from 7pm March 24 to 6am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth traffic signals for South West Water works.
• A30, from 7pm March 26 to 6am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Turfdown to Carminow Cross link road to A30 westbound, closed for road marking. Diversion via A38 to Callywith east to Cardinham Down and return.
• A38, from 8pm March 26 to 6am March 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 both directions Trerulefoot to Liskeard carriageway closures for carriageway improvements, westbound, diversion via A374, A387, B3252 and rejoin A38, eastbound, diversion via A390, A388 and rejoin A38.
• A30, from 8pm March 29 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Trewint to Fivelanes carriageway closure between the slips, for barrier works, diversion via the Trewint exit slip and Fivelanes entry slip to rejoin A30.
• A30, from 8pm March 29 to 6am March 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 Both Directions Notter Bridge to Liskeard Road carriageway closure for horticulture works, diversion for eastbound- westbound to Liskeard, A390, A388 to Carkeel, west to Liskeard Road, diversion for westbound- East to Carkeel, A388, A390 to Liskeard, HGV diversions, eastbound, - A38 to Bodmin, A30 eastbound to Tavistock Road, A388 south to Carkeel, westbound, - A388 north to Launceston, A30 West to Bodmin, A38 eastbound to Notter Bridge.
• A38, from 8pm March 31 to 6am April 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 both directions Trerulefoot to Liskeard carriageway closures for carriageway improvements, westbound, diversion via A374, A387, B3252 and rejoin A38, eastbound, diversion via A390, A388 and rejoin A38.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.