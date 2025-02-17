Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 38 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 6pm February 13 to 5am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Newtown Roundabout lane closures with traffic signals for BT works.
• A30, from 8pm January 13 to 6am March 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): B3288 (Old A30) both directions Boxheater to Henver Lane carriageway closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion westbound, via B3285, Henver Lane and return to B3288 (Old A30), eastbound, diversion is the same but in reverse.
• A30, from 7pm February 10 to 6am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Carland exit slip road - multi-way traffic signals on roundabout for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 7pm November 10 2024 to midnight, March 31 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Plusha - no access to right hand lane exit slip road.
• A30, from 11pm January 19 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Carland to Chiverton - 24hr lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A38, from 7pm January 13 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 6am January 14 to 8pm September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
And a further 31 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8am February 17 to 4pm February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Summercourt to Mitchell, lane closure for fencing repairs.
• A30, from 7pm February 17 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Scorrier exit slip road closure for Cornwall Council works, diversion via A30 westbound to Avers, junction and A3047.
• A38, from 7pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Tideford to Trerulefoot, two-way traffic lights for carriageway repairs.
• A30, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton to Mitchell - carriageway closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion eastbound, via A3075, A392, A3058 to re-join A30 at Summer Court or via A3076 to Mitchell. Westbound, diversion, same in reverse.
• A30, from 8pm February 18 to 4am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bolventor - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm February 19 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Trebyan, lane closure for surveys.
• A30, from 8pm February 19 to 4am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Bolventor - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Penhale, lane closure for surveys.
• A30, from 7pm February 21 to 5am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Mitchell to Summercourt, lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm February 21 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bolventor, lane closure for surveys.
• A38, from 8pm February 21 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Tideford to Trerulefoot carriageway closure, for Horticultural works, diversion via B3249 and A374.
• A38, from 7pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Island Shop - lane closure for horticulture works.
• A38, from 7pm February 24 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Latchbrook to Landrake - two-way signals and lane closure for drainage works.
• A38, from 7pm February 24 to 6am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Tideford to Trerulefoot, multiway rolling traffic lights for Wildanet broadband works.
• A30, from 7pm February 24 to 5am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Treswithian to Tolvaddon, lane closure for drainage works.
• A38, from 8pm February 24 to 6am February 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Trerulefoot to Liskeard carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion via A374, A387, B3252 and rejoin A38.
• A30, from 8pm February 25 to 6am February 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions Newtown roundabout, lane closure for LED upgrade.
• A30, from 8pm February 25 to 4am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Chiverton Cross - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm February 26 to 6am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas to Griggs, traffic lights for surveys.
• A38, from 8pm February 26 to 6am February 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Liskeard to Trerulefoot, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion via, A390, A388 and re-join A38.
• A30, from 8pm February 26 to 6am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Scorrier to Avers - lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 7pm February 27 to 6am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Plusha - lane closure for safety barrier repairs. Central crossover gap closed, westbound, traffic diverted to Fivelanes and return. Eastbound to Kennards House and return.
• A30, from 7pm February 27 to 5am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Avers to Tolvaddon, lane closure for drainage works.
• A38, from 8pm February 27 to 6am February 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Liskeard to Trerulefoot, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion via, A390, A388 and re-join A38.
• A38, from 8pm February 28 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Liskeard to Trerulefoot, lane closures (including filter lane for Lower Clicker) for carriageway improvements, diversion for filter lane to next, junction and return.
• A30, from 5am March 3 to 7pm March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Avers - lane closure for bridge works.
• A30, from 9am March 3 to 6am March 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): B3288 (Old A30) both directions Carland to Boxheater carriageway closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion westbound, via A3076, A3058, A392, A3075, B3285 and return to B3288 (old A30) eastbound, diversion the same but in reverse.
• A30, from 7pm March 3 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Kennards House to Twobridges- lane closure for horticulture works.
• A30, from 8pm March 3 to 6am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carland Cross exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion for Truro traffic via A30 eastbound to Mitchell and return, diversion for Newquay traffic via A30, A3076, A3058.
• A38, from 8.30pm March 3 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Dobwalls to Turfdown, near Bodmin, carriageway closures for resurfacing, westbound, diversion via A390, B3269, B3268 and Turfdown Road. Reverse for eastbound, light vehicles, 18T weight restriction on eastbound, A390 at Lostwithiel, eastbound, HGV diversion via Carkeel Rbt, A30, A388.
• A38, from 9pm March 3 to 6am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Moorswater entry slip road closure for horticulture works, diversion via B3254, A390 to Island Shop.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.