A SECTION of the A38 is still closed following a serious collision in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Devon and Cornwall Police say they were notified at around 5am to reports of a collision on the A38 at Glynn, Bodmin.
In a statement, they wrote: “The incident involved a single vehicle. The driver has been seriously injured and their next of kin will be informed.
“Road closures have been put in place around the area on the Westbound offslip towards Liskeard and at Twelvood Roundabout towards Liskeard.
“Closures will be in place for much of the day and motorists are asked to avoid the area for the time being.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or by visiting our website quoting log 157 220625.”
