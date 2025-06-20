POLICE officers in South East Cornwall have been stepping up patrols around the popular but potentially dangerous Gold Diggings Quarry near Minions, engaging with visitors and raising awareness of the serious risks associated with the site.
The former quarry, nestled in the scenic Bodmin Moor, has seen an increase in footfall during the recent warm weather, this despite clear signage now warning that swimming is prohibited.
Officers have been speaking with members of the public, highlighting the dangers of cold water shock, possible contamination in the water, as well as general safety concerns when exploring the moors.
Gold Diggings Quarry sits on private land, though public access is generally permitted under the Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000. However, a spate of recent incidents have prompted warning signs to be erected, aiming to deter high-risk behaviour.
A spokesperson for Explore Cornwall, who help manage public access, said: “We understand that many local thrill-seekers and open water enthusiasts are still not deterred, despite the risks. But the dangers are real and can be life-threatening.”
Explore Cornwall has issued a clear safety and conduct guide for visitors, aiming to reduce risks and protect the historic site. The area presents serious dangers including extremely cold water, hidden underwater hazards, contamination from Weils Disease, dead animals and even leeches. The landscape itself is hazardous, with sharp, loose rocks and unfenced cliff edges.
To prevent accidents, several activities are strictly prohibited: swimming, camping, fishing, commercial photography, fires, barbecues, and organised games are also not allowed. Damaging fences or signage is also banned.
Permitted activities are limited to open-air recreation such as walking, resting, picnicking and dog walking – provided dogs are under control and children are supervised.
Visitors are urged to respect others, follow the Countryside Code, and leave no litter or damage behind.
