DEVON and Cornwall Police have confirmed a man has died following a single-car collision on the A38 in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 5.05am following the incident in the Glynn Valley, near Doublebois, involving a silver Ford C-MAX estate.
The driver, in his 40s from Plymouth, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers closed the road for 12 hours so that investigative work, including an examination of the scene, could be carried out.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward – or anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage of the incident.
If anyone is able to assist with enquiries, they can contact the police via the Force website or by calling 101, quoting log number 157 of June 22.
