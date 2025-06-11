Much changed in the lives of both the Hawke families in the ten years leading up to 1861. Richard had become a hugely successful mine share broker, enabling him, at only 35 years of age, to buy what was then the grandest residence in Liskeard, Westbourne House. This left Richard’s Fore Street premises empty, until John and his family arrived from Helston and settled into a new life in Liskeard. The following advertisement appeared in the March 21, 1857, issue of the Liskeard Gazette ‘John Hawke, Hair Cutter, Wig, Front, and Hair Guard Maker, Fore Street, Liskeard. Private Hair Cutting Rooms. Second-hand Books. J. Hawke has on Sale several hundred Vols. of Second-hand Books, at extremely low prices’.