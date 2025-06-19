CORNISH residents will have the opportunity to see Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland at Pencarrow House & Gardens, near Bodmin on Wednesday, July 30.
Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland is filled to the brim with magic, music, and not-so-organised chaos. Chapterhouse Theatre Company, who have been touring for over twenty years, are bringing their sparkling adaptation of this much loved production that is perfect for all the family.
When young Alice tumbles into a fantastical world of talking caterpillars, mad hatters, and evil queens with only the white rabbit to guide her, she must rely on her wits and her sense of adventure if she is to save Wonderland and return home.
Audiences are welcome to relax with a picnic while they watch the show unfold and can feel free to bring their own rugs or low-backed seating. Gates open at 6pm, show starts at 7pm.
Tickets for the show can be found at www.chapterhouse.org
