Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 29 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm November 3 to 4am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Island Shop - lane closure for horticulture works.
• A30, from 7.01pm October 29 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Cannons Town verge/partial footway closure, for emergency Southwest water works.
• A38, from 3am October 8 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Liskeard to Lower Clicker, lane closure and speed of 40mph for carriageway improvements.
• A38, from 8pm October 7 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Liskeard to Lower Clicker, lane closure for carriageway improvements.
• A30, from 6am September 9 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers junction, Redruth, exit slip lane closures for structure maintenance works, No access to A3047 from eastbound, exit slip road. Diversion via Bassett Road, No access to Bassett Road from westbound, exit slip road. Diversion via A3047.
• A38, from 6am September 5 to 8pm December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Notter Bridge contraflow and 40mph speed limit for drainage works, No right turn into/out of Notter Bridge. Diversions via Carkeel roundabout and Trerulefoot roundabout.
• A30, from 8pm October 20 2024 to 11pm January 19 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton to Carland - 24hr lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
And a further 22 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm November 4 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A30, from 7pm November 4 to 6am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Castle-an-Dinas lane closure/convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm November 4 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton roundabout to Carland Cross roundabout - carriageway closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via old A30.
• A30, from 8pm November 4 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, SummerCourt to Bodmin Airfield - lane closures for horticulture.
• A30, from 8pm November 4 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Carland to Chiverton - lane closures for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm November 5 to 4am November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Victoria to Innis Down, lane closures for barrier works.
• A30, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Avers junction, Redruth, lane closure with switching for structure maintenance works.
• A30, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple Tor to Colliford lake, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion via A389, A39 and A395 to rejoin A30.
• A30, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Avers junction, Redruth, carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads for structure maintenance works, diversion via exit and entry slips.
• A30, from 7pm November 8 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Penhale exit and entry slip roads closed for horticulture works. Exit slip diversion via westbound to Summercourt, to turn and return eastbound. Entry slip diversion via A30 eastbound to Indian Queens, to turn and return westbound.
• A38, from 7am to 1pm on November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Two Waters Foot, traffic signals for BT works.
• A30, from 7pm November 11 to 6am November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Liftondown to Pennygillam junction, Launceston, carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via A388, Hurdon Road and Link Road.
• A38, from 7pm November 11 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A30, from 8pm November 11 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fraddon to Highgate, lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 7pm November 12 to 11.59pm November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas, traffic lights installed by Wildanet.
• A38, from 9.30am November 13 to 3.30pm November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Clicker to Liskeard, lane closure installed by BT.
• A30, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Pennygilliam exit slip, lane closure for BT Openreach works.
• A30, from 8pm November 15 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Avers junction, Redruth, exit slip road closure for structure maintenance works, diversion via A30 eastbound to Chiverton Cross and return.
• A30, from 8pm November 15 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Longrock to Crowlas, two-way traffic lights for BT Openreach works.
• A30, from 8pm November 15 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Avers junction, Redruth, exit slip road closure for structure maintenance works, diversion via A30 westbound to Tolvaddon, A3047, Dudnance Lane and Wilson Way.
• A38, from 8.30pm November 18 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Twelvewoods to Turfdown carriageway closed for routine maintenance. Westbound, diversion via A390, B3269, B3268 and Turfdown Road. Reverse for eastbound, light vehicles, 18T weight restriction on eastbound, A390 at Lostwithiel.
• A30, from 9pm November 18 to 6am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Rose-an Grouse, multiway traffic lights installed by BT.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.