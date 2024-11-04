• A38, from 8.30pm November 18 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Twelvewoods to Turfdown carriageway closed for routine maintenance. Westbound, diversion via A390, B3269, B3268 and Turfdown Road. Reverse for eastbound, light vehicles, 18T weight restriction on eastbound, A390 at Lostwithiel.