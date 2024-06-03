Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 36 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 4am September 23 2023 to 8pm June 14 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell contraflow for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. Variable speed restrictions.
• A30, from 8pm May 7 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am June 17 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 33 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker exit slip road closure for surveys, diversion via A38 eastbound to Trerulefoot roundabout and A38 westbound.
• A30, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Mitchell carriageway closures for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075, A392 and A3058 to Summercourt.
• A30, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Loggans Moor Roundabout to St Erth Roundabout carriageway closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via B3301. Convoy on St Erth Roundabout.
• A38, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Moorswater - lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 8pm June 3 to 5am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Turftdown to Twelvewoods 2-way signals for electrical works.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin to Innis down, lane closure for inspections.
• A38, from 8pm June 4 to 6am June 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker lane closure for surveys.
• A30, from 8pm June 4 to 4am June 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Victoria lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin Bypass lane closure for structure inspection.
• A38, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Clicker lane closure for surveys, No right turns between Castle Motors and Lower Clicker. Diversion via Island Shop and return.
• A30, from 8pm June 5 to 4am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Goss Moor lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker lane closure for surveys, No right turn to Castle Motors. Diversion via A38 eastbound to Trerulefoot roundabout and return, traffic wishing to turn right out of Castle Motors will be diverted to Island Shop.
• A30, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple lane closure for structure inspection.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Colliford lake to Altarnun, lane closure for Technology works.
• A30, from 8pm June 6 to 4am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Victoria lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Menheniot lane closure for surveys, No right turn to Lower Clicker. Diversion to Island Shop and return.
• A30, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Summercourt weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075, A392 and A3058.
• A38, from 8pm June 7 to 4am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Trerulefoot to Tideford - two-way signals for signage works.
• A38, from 8pm June 7 to 5am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both directions Dobwalls to Doublebois, Lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Menheniot lane closure for surveys, No right turn to B3252 or Lower Clicker. Diversion to Trerulefoot roundabout and return, traffic wishing to turn right out of B3252 or Lower Clicker will be diverted to Island Shop.
• A30, from 8pm June 10 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Summercourt carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075, A392 and A3058.
• A38, from 8pm June 11 to 6am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Menheniot to Liskeard lane closure for surveys, No right turns between Lower Clicker and Liskeard. Diversion to Island Shop and return.
• A38, from 8pm June 11 to 6am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Liskeard to Lower Clicker lane closure for surveys, No right turn to B3252 or Lower Clicker. Diversion to Trerulefoot roundabout and return, traffic wishing to turn right out of B3252 or Lower Clicker will be diverted to Island Shop.
• A38, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Clicker lane closure for surveys, No access to/from B3252 on 14/06/24. Diversion via B3251.
• A38, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Clicker exit slip road closure for surveys, diversion via B3252.
• A30, from 7pm June 14 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Kennards House to Trebursye carriageway closure for road markings, diversion via minor road through Fivelanes.
• A30, from 8pm June 14 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Summercourt weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075, A392 and A3058.
• A38, from 7am to 10am on June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Bodmin Parkway traffic signals for BT works.
• A30, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tolvaddon entry slip road closure for structure inspection, diversion via A30 eastbound to Avers, junction and return.
• A30, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon exit slip road closure for structure inspection, diversion via A30 eastbound to Avers, junction and return.
• A30, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth Roundabout to Loggans Moor Roundabout closed for general maintenance works. Diversion via B3301 through Hayle.
• A30, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Tolvaddon lane closures for structure inspection.
• A38, from 8pm June 17 to 6am June 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Trebrown (Castle Motors) exit and entry slip road closures for surveys, exit slip diversion via Lower Clicker, B3251, B3252 and A387, entry slip diversion via A387 and A374 to Trerulefoot.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.