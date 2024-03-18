Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 26 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 4am September 23 2023 to 6am March 23 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell contraflow for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. Variable speed restrictions.
• A38, from 7pm February 14 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 7.30pm February 12 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock Bypass carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via minor road through Longrock.
• A30, from 8.30pm February 12 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Longrock Bypass carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via minor road through Longrock.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
• A30, from 7.30pm February 12 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock Bypass lane closure for resurfacing.
• A30, from 11am February 12 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Longrock Bypass lane closure for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm January 21 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Two Bridges exit and entry slip road closures for South West Water works. Picnic site and toilets will be closed, exit slip diversion via A30 westbound to Plusha, B3257 and minor road to Lewannick, entry slip diversion via minor roads to Plusha. Traffic wanting to travel eastbound, on the A30 will be diverted via Fivelanes.
• A30, from 7pm March 10 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Lewannick exit slip road closure for South West Water works, diversion via A30 westbound to Plusha, B3257 and minor road to Lewannick.
And a further 17 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8am to 2pm on March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, between Launceston and Liftondown lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 9am March 18 to 3pm March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Glynn Valley stop and go for surveys.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Temple, lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 9am to 3pm on March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Trerulefoot stop and go for surveys.
• A38, from 7pm March 18 to 6am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Latchbrook to Carkeel Roundabout lane closure for sign erection works.
• A30, from 8pm March 18 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) carriageway closures for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
• A30, from 8pm March 18 to 6am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fraddon to Highgate - lane closure for inspection/surveys.
• A38, from 8.30pm March 18 to 6am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Twelvewoods Roundabout to Turfdown Roundabout carriageway closed for routine maintenance, diversion via A390, B3269, B3268 and Turfdown Road.
• A30, from 8pm March 20 to 4am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Temple lane closure for safety barrier repairs.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bolventor, lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm March 21 to 4am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple lane closure for safety barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm March 22 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
• A30, from 9pm March 22 to 6am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Loggans Moor lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 9am to 5pm on March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Kennards House - lane closure for drainage works.
• A38, from 7pm March 25 to 6am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Two Waters Foot traffic signals for road markings.
• A30, from 7pm March 26 to 5am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Callywith - lane closure with entry slip road narrowing for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm March 26 to 6am March 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Highgate to Mitchell carriageway closure and convoy working for road markings, diversion via A39, A392, A3058 and A3076.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.