Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 38 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8am February 12 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Longrock Bypass carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via minor road through Longrock.
• A30, from 11am February 12 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Longrock Bypass lane closure for resurfacing.
• A30, from 4am September 23 2023 to 6am March 23 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell contraflow for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. Variable speed restrictions.
• A38, from 7pm February 14 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 7.30pm February 12 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock Bypass carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via minor road through Longrock.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
• A30, from 7.30pm February 12 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock Bypass lane closure for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm January 21 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Two Bridges exit and entry slip road closures for South West Water works. Picnic site and toilets will be closed, exit slip diversion via A30 westbound to Plusha, B3257 and minor road to Lewannick, entry slip diversion via minor roads to Plusha. Traffic wanting to travel eastbound, on the A30 will be diverted via Fivelanes.
And a further 29 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm February 19 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas traffic signals for South West Water works.
• A30, from 7pm February 19 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Boxheater (B3285) carriageway closures for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via Blackwater, A3075 and B3285, westbound, diversion via B3285, A3075, Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
• A30, from 7pm February 19 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Canonstown, traffic lights to installation of new sewer services.
• A30, from 8pm February 19 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Callywith to Carminow carriageway closure for drainage works, diversion via A38.
• A30, from 8pm February 19 to 4am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Plusha to Two Bridges lane closure for safety barrier repairs.
• A30, from 6am February 20 to 9pm March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Callywith to Carminow lane closure and 50mph speed limit for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm February 20 to 6am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin to Innisdown lane closure for horticulture.
• A38, from 7pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Tideford traffic signals for carriageway repairs.
• A30, from 7pm February 20 to 6am February 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Carland Cross carriageway closures for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via local road through Blackwater, A3075, A392 and A3058 to Summercourt, westbound, diversion via A3058 from Summercourt, A392, A3075, local road through Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
• A30, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Innisdown exit slip road closure for horticulture, diversion to Victoria and return.
• A30, from 8pm February 22 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Indian Queens lane closures for structure maintenance.
• A30, from 7pm February 23 to 6am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via Blackwater, A3075 and B3285, westbound, diversion via B3285, A3075, Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
• A30, from 9am to 2pm on February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, St Erth lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm February 26 to 6am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Launceston entry slip road closure for horticulture, diversion eastbound to Tavistock Road and return.
• A30, from 8pm February 26 to 6am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Chiverton Cross roundabout lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 9pm February 26 to 6am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Loggans Moor lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 10am to 2pm on February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bodmin Bypass lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 9pm February 27 to 6am February 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Clicker exit slip road closure for horticultural works, diversion via next slip road to B3251.
• A30, from 8am to 3pm on February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fivelanes lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm February 28 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Launceston exit slip road closure for horticulture, diversion westbound to Kennards House and return.
• A38, from 8pm February 28 to 6am February 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker lane closure for surveys.
• A38, from 8pm February 29 to 6am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Clicker exit slip road closure for surveys, diversion via next slip road to B3251.
• A38, from 9pm February 29 to 6am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker exit slip road closure for horticultural works, diversion via A38 eastbound to Trerulefoot and return.
• A30, from 8pm March 1 to 6am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Callywith to Carminow carriageway closure for drainage works, diversion via A38.
• A30, from 7pm March 3 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin to Innis Downs carriageway closure for surveys, diversion via A38 and A389.
• A30, from 6am March 4 to 8pm March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin to Innis Downs lane closure for surveys.
• A30, from 9.30am March 4 to 4pm March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Launceston to Trewint used as a diversion for Cornwall Council closure of B3254.
• A30, from 7pm March 4 to 6am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Boxheater (B3285) carriageway closures for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via Blackwater, A3075 and B3285, westbound, diversion via B3285, A3075, Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
• A30, from 8pm March 4 to 6am March 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tavistock Road entry slip road closure for horticulture, diversion via A388, Hurdon Road and Link Road.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.