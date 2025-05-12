THREATS TO KILL
WARREN REEVES, 63, of Carey Park, Killigarth, Looe has been sent to Truro Crown Court and remanded in custody on 14 charges. They include threatening to kill a man on Fore Street, Polperro; threatening a woman at Sunrising and threatening a man at Carey Park on 3 May; stalking a woman on a least two occasions between 8 April and 4 May at Carey Park causing her to fear violence and allegedly contacting friends and family and turning up at her place of work demanding to know where she was; harassing another woman in Westgate Street, Launceston between 20 April and 4 May causing her to fear violence by sending abusive text messages; harassing a third woman between 8 April and 3 May in Portuan Road, West Looe by sending unwanted messages; harassing a man at Mill Hill, Polperro between 8 April and 4 May by sending threatening letters and texts and, on 3 May, dangerous driving on Carey Park and failing to provide a specimen for analysis when being investigated for a traffic offence; criminal damage to a Vauxhall on Sunrising, Looe; a Ford on Portuan Road, West Looe; a garage door and VW on Carey Park; a Peugeot on Mill Hill, Polperro as well as damage at Looe police station. His case will be heard on 3 June.
ARSON
MARK FURY, 54, of Fore Street, Boscastle pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to a charge of arson with intent to endanger life at a house in Fore Street, Boscastle on 30 March. He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 13 June.
SEXUAL OFFENCES
NATHAN CARBY, 27, of Margaret Crescent, Bodmin pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting and sexually assaulting a woman at Royffe Way, Bodmin on 5 April. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 22 July.
ROBERT STILES, 53, of Beacon Road, Bodmin pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to six sexual offences against girls between July and August last year. They include causing a 13-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity involving penetration and attempting to incite a girl under the age of 12 to engage in masturbation. His case was adjourned for reports.
JAMES AMERY, 34, of Hawks Tor Drive, Lewannick pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to raping and sexually assaulting a woman in Launceston in March 2022. His trial will be on 11 March.
ASSAULT
SHANE KNIGHT, 38, of Tremayne Road, St Austell has been charged with assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at Carne Grey Quarryon 4 May. He has also been charged with possessing 18.2 grams of cannabis which he has pleaded guilty to and criminal damage to a phone which he has pleaded not guilty to. His trial will be on 17 November and he was released on conditional bail not to enter St Blazey or contact his alleged victim, he must live and sleep at Tremayne Road, St Austell and abide by a daily curfew from 8pm to 7am.
BEN ROBEY, 32, of Lower Lux Street, Liskeard pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm at Beacon Hill car park, Bodmin last September. His trial was fixed for 19 January.
SIMON ROBINSON, 38, of Kingsley Road, Plymouth pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers at Coombe Park, Cawsand on 2 May and to breaching a restraining order by being found with someone he was banned from seeing by an order made in August 2022. He was given a 36-week prison sentence because of his flagrant disregard for court orders, his record of previous convictions and items he used as a weapon in a confined space and has to pay each police officer £100 compensation.
LUKE CLEMENTS, 52, of Upton, Bude pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a man in Bude on 12 March and to possessing a knife at Wentworth Close the same day. He pleaded guilty to damaging the lock on a woman’s front door and is also charged with intimidating a witness in proceedings for an offence by attending her home and opening her front door with the intention of causing damage and intimidation intending to cause the investigation to be obstructed. He was remanded in custody and his trial listed for 10 September.
VIOLENT DISORDER
LEE MCGREENE, 19, and MICHAEL MCGREENE, 35, of Baytree Hill, Liskeard, have been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, at Heathlands Road, Liskeard on 2 May using or threatening unlawful violence when present with three or more persons. They have both been remanded in custody and their case is listed for 3 June.
AFFRAY
MICHAEL BAGLEY, 45, of Treleven Road, Bude pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to using or threatening violence towards another at Bude on 17 August. He pleaded not guilty to possessing a knife and assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm – these counts will remain on file. He was sentenced to nine months in prison suspended for two years. He must have 12 weeks of mental health treatment and was made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim or go to an address in Treleven Road until 1 May 2030 and has to pay a £187 victim surcharge.
BURGLARY
TAMIKA STEWART, 45, of the Cardinals Hatt, Hatt had a warrant issued for her arrest when she failed to turn up to court to be sentenced for entering Fone Case in Truro as a trespasser and stealing mobile phones, accessories and vapes.
BERNARD SONNEX, 52, of Etta Street, Lewisham has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with burglary at a home in Maer Down, Bude on 3 May when he stole items including an Apple Macbook an iPad. His case is listed for 6 June.
DRUG DEALERS
MYLES HARRISON, 37, of Beech Road, St Austell pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to supplying cocaine and cannabis in St Austell between October 2022 and April 2023. He was given a three-year prison sentence. He pleaded not guilty to possessing a knife on Polgover Way, Par in April 2023 and not guilty to supplying lysergic acid diethylamide – these charges will remain on file.
JADE MURPHY, 30, of Polgover Way, Par pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to supplying cocaine and cannabis in St Austell between October 2022 and April 2023. She pleaded not guilty to supplying lysergic acid diethylamide – this charge will remain on file. She was sentenced to three years in prison and her mobile phone was confiscated.