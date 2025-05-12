WARREN REEVES, 63, of Carey Park, Killigarth, Looe has been sent to Truro Crown Court and remanded in custody on 14 charges. They include threatening to kill a man on Fore Street, Polperro; threatening a woman at Sunrising and threatening a man at Carey Park on 3 May; stalking a woman on a least two occasions between 8 April and 4 May at Carey Park causing her to fear violence and allegedly contacting friends and family and turning up at her place of work demanding to know where she was; harassing another woman in Westgate Street, Launceston between 20 April and 4 May causing her to fear violence by sending abusive text messages; harassing a third woman between 8 April and 3 May in Portuan Road, West Looe by sending unwanted messages; harassing a man at Mill Hill, Polperro between 8 April and 4 May by sending threatening letters and texts and, on 3 May, dangerous driving on Carey Park and failing to provide a specimen for analysis when being investigated for a traffic offence; criminal damage to a Vauxhall on Sunrising, Looe; a Ford on Portuan Road, West Looe; a garage door and VW on Carey Park; a Peugeot on Mill Hill, Polperro as well as damage at Looe police station. His case will be heard on 3 June.