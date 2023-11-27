Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 31 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm November 20 to 5am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A38, from 7pm November 20 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 4am September 23 2023 to 6am March 23 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell contraflow for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. Variable speed restrictions.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 27 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm November 27 to 6am November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Highgate exit slip road closure for horticulture, diversion westbound to Fraddon and return.
• A30, from 7pm November 27 to 6am November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Treswithian to Tolvaddon - lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm November 27 to 6am November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carminow Cross exit slip road closure and convoy working for road markings, diversion via A30 eastbound to Cardinham Down, then westbound to Callywith and A38.
• A30, from 7pm November 28 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Callywith to Carminnow Cross lane closure for horticulture.
• A30, from 7pm November 29 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Cannaframe exit and entry slip roads closed for horticulture, exit slip road diversion to Bolventor and return, entry slip road diversion east to Five Lanes and return.
• A30, from 8pm November 29 to 4am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Carminow Cross to Innis Down lane closures for barrier repair.
• A30, from 8pm November 29 to 5am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Newtown Roundabout to Chy-An-Mor lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 8pm November 29 to 5am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fraddon to Indian Queens lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 8pm November 29 to 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas traffic signals and convoy working for signing works.
• A30, from 7pm November 30 to 6am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Kennards to Five Lanes lane closure for horticulture.
• A30, from 7pm December 1 to 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Pennygillam exit and entry slip road closures for horticulture, diversions, exit slip road - westbound to Trebursye and return, entry slip road - eastbound to Tavistock Road and return.
• A30, from 7pm December 1 to 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Highgate Hill to Summercourt lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 7pm December 3 to 7am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Canon's Town to St Erth traffic signals for Wildanet.
• A30, from 7pm December 4 to 6am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Boxheater (B3285) carriageway closures for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via Blackwater, A3075 and B3285, westbound, diversion via B3285, A3075, Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
• A38, from 7pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Trerulefoot to Lower Clicker lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 7pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bolventor to Temple - lane closure for inspection/surveys.
• A30, from 7pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Bolventor - lane closure for inspection/surveys.
• A38, from 7pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Trerulefoot to Lower Clicker lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 7pm December 6 to 6am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Innis Downs to Bodmin carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via A389 and A38 to Callywith for A30 traffic or Carminow for A38 traffic.
• A30, from 7pm December 6 to 6am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Temple to Bolventor - lane closure for inspection/surveys.
• A30, from 8pm December 6 to 5am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Polyphant to Kennards House lane closure for BT works.
• A30, from 9pm December 7 to 6am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Trebursye lane closures and convoy working for BT works.
• A30, from 7pm December 8 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carminnow to Callywith - lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm December 8 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tavistock Road to Kennards House lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 7pm December 8 to 6am December 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Carland Cross weekend carriageway closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, westbound, diversion via A3058 from Summercourt, A392 and A3075 to Chiverton Cross. Reverse for eastbound.
• A30, from 7.30pm December 8 to 5am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bodmin to Callywith lane closure for drainage.
• A30, from 8pm December 8 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Pennygillam carriageway closed for carriageway surfacing works. Diversion via the exit and entry slip roads.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.